FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.40 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.40 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29.

FFD Financial stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92.

Get FFD Financial alerts:

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, which engages in general banking solutions. The firm specializes in deposits, loans and mortgages, account services, cash management, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate; Non-Residential Real Estate and Land; Commercial Secured and Unsecured; and Consumer and Other.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.