FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.40 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.40 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29.
FFD Financial stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92.
FFD Financial Company Profile
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.