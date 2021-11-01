Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Position Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 240.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 160,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

FUTY stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24.

