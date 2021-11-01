Financial Comparison: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zillow Group and Points International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $172.33, indicating a potential upside of 66.30%. Points International has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Points International.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34% Points International -1.45% -8.17% -3.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Points International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.87 -$162.12 million N/A N/A Points International $217.39 million 1.19 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -64.04

Points International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Points International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

