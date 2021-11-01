Financial Survey: ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) versus Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holley and ADOMANI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A ADOMANI $620,000.00 113.22 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

ADOMANI has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Holley and ADOMANI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.95%. ADOMANI has a consensus target price of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 193.50%. Given ADOMANI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A ADOMANI -484.13% -16.72% -15.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Holley beats ADOMANI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

ADOMANI Company Profile

Adomani, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

