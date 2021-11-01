FIO Protocol (FIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.99 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.92 million and $6.99 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001302 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001074 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 789,383,375 coins and its circulating supply is 362,784,744 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

