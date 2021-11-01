First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCXXF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

FCXXF stock remained flat at $$14.74 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

