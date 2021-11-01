First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the September 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,004. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.17.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

