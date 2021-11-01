First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in October

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the September 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Shares of First National Financial stock remained flat at $$33.50 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

FNLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

