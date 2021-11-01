First Trust Advisors LP Has $41.56 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $41,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,891,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 424,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AECOM by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $22,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. AECOM has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

