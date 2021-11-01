First Trust Advisors LP Has $44.99 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $44,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after buying an additional 155,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $305.14 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $305.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 244.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.11.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

