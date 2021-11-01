First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 247,326 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $42,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after buying an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

