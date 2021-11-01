First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Bill.com worth $46,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

NYSE:BILL opened at $294.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -251.55 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,229,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

