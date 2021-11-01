First Trust Advisors LP Sells 225,844 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 225,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $38,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after buying an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.02 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

