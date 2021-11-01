First Trust Advisors LP Sells 362,655 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,655 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $49,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after purchasing an additional 795,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.