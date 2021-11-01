First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 69.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $84.92 and a 12-month high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

