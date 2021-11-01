First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter.

FAB opened at $72.87 on Monday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $75.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

