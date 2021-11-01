First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $7.91 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises approximately 2.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 606,947 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Huntsman by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 129,708 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Huntsman by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. 60,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,752. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

