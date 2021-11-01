Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Up 7.9%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shot up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.32. 258,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,824,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSR. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Get Fisker alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 288.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fisker by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.