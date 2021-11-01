Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 751,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

