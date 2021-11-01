FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $247.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.17 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

