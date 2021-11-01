FLO Price Tops $0.0418 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

