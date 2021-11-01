Flora Growth Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FLGC) Lock-Up Period To End on November 8th

Flora Growth’s (NASDAQ:FLGC) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 8th. Flora Growth had issued 3,333,333 shares in its public offering on May 11th. The total size of the offering was $16,666,665 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ FLGC opened at $4.32 on Monday. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Flora Growth Company Profile
Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.