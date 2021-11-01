Flora Growth Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FLGC) Lock-Up Period To End on November 8th

Flora Growth’s (NASDAQ:FLGC) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 8th. Flora Growth had issued 3,333,333 shares in its public offering on May 11th. The total size of the offering was $16,666,665 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC opened at $4.32 on Monday. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

