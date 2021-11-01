Fmr LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,883 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AdaptHealth worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $413,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.04. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

