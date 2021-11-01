Fmr LLC Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Hasbro stock opened at $95.76 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

