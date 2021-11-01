Fmr LLC Sells 169,276 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 169,276 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.74% of Safe Bulkers worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

