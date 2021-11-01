Fmr LLC Sells 42,797 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,797 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Archrock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.13. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.