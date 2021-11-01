Fmr LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Lyell Immunopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LYEL opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

