FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $149,283.39 and $503.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00096242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

