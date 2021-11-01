FORA Capital LLC Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

