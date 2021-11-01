FORA Capital LLC Invests $267,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cabot by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cabot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $53.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

