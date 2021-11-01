FORA Capital LLC Invests $358,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,187,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

