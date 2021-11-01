FORA Capital LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO opened at $41.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

