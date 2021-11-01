FORA Capital LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VSTO opened at $41.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.
VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
