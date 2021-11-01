FORA Capital LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,569 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $41.55 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

