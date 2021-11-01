Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

