Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given a C$58.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Fortis (TSE:FTS) has been given a C$58.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.10.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$55.20. 477,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,638. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$59.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

