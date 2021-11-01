Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.
In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
