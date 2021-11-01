Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.