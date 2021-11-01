Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

FTV traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.88 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.09.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

