Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. 3,579,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.88 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

