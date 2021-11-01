Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 772,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

