Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the September 30th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

