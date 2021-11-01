Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Acquires 200,000 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

LON FOXT traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 46.80 ($0.61). The company had a trading volume of 807,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,721. Foxtons Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32.76 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

