Foxtons Group’s (FOXT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock.

Shares of FOXT opened at GBX 47.15 ($0.62) on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of £151.82 million and a PE ratio of -94.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

