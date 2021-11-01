Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $619.32 million and approximately $19.01 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00070554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00103495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,649.87 or 1.00330210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.91 or 0.06955989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 621,324,683 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.