Frontier (FRONT) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $80.85 million and $21.61 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00223502 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00096567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

