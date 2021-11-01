Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post $75.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.78 million and the lowest is $72.00 million. Frontline posted sales of $177.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $400.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $422.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $720.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Frontline stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. 1,394,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Frontline by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 168,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

