Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 7.4%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price was up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 11,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,555,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

