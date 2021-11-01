Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of FSNB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,426. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.