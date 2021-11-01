FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.94.

Shares of PLC opened at C$36.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 38.86. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$27.02 and a 52 week high of C$38.54.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.27 million.

In related news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

