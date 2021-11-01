FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 219,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

