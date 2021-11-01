FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issued By William Blair

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for TransUnion in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.38.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of TRU opened at $115.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,120,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,175,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.